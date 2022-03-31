John Lydon Disavows ‘Substandard’ New Sex Pistols Compilation

John Lydon disavowed a new Sex Pistols compilation release, describing it as “substandard” and distancing himself from its production.

The Original Recordings, announced earlier this week, arrives on May 27 and includes 20 tracks in a variety of formats including CD, black and colored vinyl and cassette. It ties in with the launch of Pistol, a TV series about guitarist Steve Jones’ 2017 memoir. The show premieres on Hulu on May 31.

“Universal Music Group have announced the release of a new Sex Pistols compilation entitled The Original Recordings,” reads a post on Lydon’s Facebook page. “For the avoidance of any doubt, John Lydon has not approved this compilation and does not endorse or support it. He has not approved the artwork or track listing. He and his team were not involved in producing this compilation and consider it substandard compared to previous Universal releases since 2012.”

Last year the singer lost a lawsuit against his former bandmates over Pistol after he tried to block its production. A judge ruled that he didn’t have the right of veto because the members had created a “majority-rule” decision-making process in 1998. Lydon went on to describe Jones, Glen Matlock and Paul Cook as "evil." “I’ve got no more savings, no more loans, no pensions. I’ve got nothing," he said. "This entire juggernaut of confusion has cost me millions. Such a hideous, nasty onslaught. … And we never even sat down and had a conversation about it.”

He claimed the court case became a battle between “Disney money” and himself. “It’s a strange, strange world we live in. The Sex Pistols have become the property of Mickey fucking Mouse.”

Lydon later said the trio would outvote him if he attempted to make his own biopic. “I don't moan about it,” he added. “No matter what aspect my life’s going through – upturns, downturns – I’ll find the comedy.”