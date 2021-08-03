John Corabi spent a bit of time as Motley Crue's frontman in the early-to-mid 1990s, and he's admitted that he isn't a fan of their 1997 comeback album with Vince Neil because he thinks they were trying to change their sound in order to stay relevant.

Corabi replaced Neil in 1992, and he sang on the band's 1994's self-titled album. Although it peaked at No. 7 on the Billboard 200, it wasn't as successful as their prior albums — especially after 1989's Dr. Feelgood hit No. 1.

"I don't mean this in any disrespect to Motley at all, but the bottom line of it is we did a record and it didn't sell well — per their standards," Corabi told Rob's School of Music. "I mean, it went gold, but it didn't sell well. The tour was a disaster."

"I think, to be honest with you, Tommy [Lee] and Nikki [Sixx] and Scott [Humphrey] were trying to reinvent themselves to be current," the vocalist continued, noting that artists such as Nine Inch Nails, Rob Zombie, Pantera and other heavy or industrial bands were growing in popularity at the time.

"[Motley Crue] were just trying to figure out how to be relevant again," he admitted. "Which kind of led to a little bit of my demise, because I was just, like, 'This is fucking bullshit. Just do what you do. You're Motley.'"

The singer did, however, confess that he also fell into the same habit of trying to sound a certain way in order to "be relevant." After taking a step back and realizing he wasn't staying true to himself, he returned to his blues rock roots.

Motley Crue actually worked with Corabi on Generation Swine for almost two years before reuniting with Neil, who ultimately ended up singing on it. Corabi explained that he's not a fan of the album because of how different it ended up sounding than the way they were originally creating it.

"I think they went so far left… We wrote a song, and then they turned it into a song called 'Glitter.' And if you listen to some of the guitar parts that Mick's [Mars] doing, it's like this weird random noise," he said. "One song, I don't remember which one it is, but there was a guitar solo on it — it sounded like a chainsaw."

"Mick Mars has got the most awesome guitar tone, he's a very underrated guitar player. Why would you do that to his tone? So, it is what it is."

Watch the interview below.

John Corabi - Rob's School of Music