Watch Joan Jett Cover ‘Jeepster’ From T. Rex Tribute Album

Joan Jett has released a video for her cover of the T. Rex classic "Jeepster."

The recording appears on AngelHeaded Hipster, a tribute album to T. Rex that's coming out on Sept. 4. The video, which you can watch below, combines black-and-white footage of Jett and her band tracking the song in the studio with Marc Bolan performing onstage.

"Jeepster" is the fourth song from AngelHeaded Hipster: The Songs of Marc Bolan and T. Rex to be previewed, following Kesha's take on Children of the Revolution,” Devendra Banhart’s "Scenesof" and Nick Cave's "Cosmic Dancer." The 26-song album was spearheaded by producer Hal Willner, who died in April due to COVID-19.

U2 and Elton John teamed up to record T. Rex's biggest hit, "Bang a Gong (Get It On)," for the project. Other artists featured on AngelHeaded Hipster include Todd Rundgren ("Planet Queen"), Perry Farrell ("Rock On"), Sean Lennon and Charlotte Kemp Muhl ("Mambo Sun") and Victoria Williams with Julian Lennon ("Pilgrim's Tale").

“Hal had a unique vision of Marc Bolan's music, and working on AngelHeaded Hipster brought him great joy," supervising producer Rachel Fox said. "Speaking for those closest to him, we will forever be heartbroken at the untimely loss of our beloved friend and irreplaceable creative engine. Hal, who referred to AngelHeaded Hipster as his White Album, was eager for everyone to hear these beautiful songs and to start thinking about Bolan and T. Rex again. This album is a testament to Hal’s spirit.”