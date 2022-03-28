See How Daughtry, Mark Tremonti, Candlebox + More Paid Musical Tribute to Taylor Hawkins

The outpouring of love and respect for late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins continues to be expressed in a variety of ways. While Miley Cyrus, Liam Gallagher, Mammoth WVH, Underaoth, Elton John and Slash were among those who paid musical tribute over the weekend, the list doesn't stop there. Performances have surfaced of Daughtry with Mark Tremonti, Candlebox, Joan Jett and Aaron Lewis as well.

One of the tributes took place Saturday night (March 26) at the Fillmore in New Orleans, where the Tremonti / Daughtry tour was playing a show. Shortly after an acoustic performance of "Home," Daughtry welcomed to the stage Mark Tremonti and Lyell, who joined the band for a musical tribute to Taylor Hawkins. As cell phones started to light up in the audience, Daughtry offered, "Let's light this place up and turn these lights down." The singer led the tribute on vocals while Tremonti strummed along on acoustic guitar, as seen in the fan-shot video below.

Daughtry With Mark Tremonti and Lyell

Candlebox reserved time at the end of their show in Dallas at the Echo Lounge and Music Hall Saturday night (March 26) to pay tribute to Hawkins. Returning to the stage, singer Kevin Martin addressed the crowd. "We'd like to play you something and we'd just like to honor Taylor and the Foo Fighters," he started, then adding, "I don't know what the fuck those guys are going to do because you don't replace Taylor Hawkins. So Taylor, if you're up there partying with Chris and Andy and Layne and Chester and all those guys, that's the baddest fucking band in the world and we hope y'all hear this one. You will be missed Taylor Hawkins, God bless."

Posting video footage to their social media, the band added, "We felt your spirit alongside us tonight. Taylor, thank you for being you…"

Candlebox, "Learn to Fly"

Joan Jett was on tour at the Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival in Brookhaven, Georgia when she took time in her set to pay tribute to Hawkins. In fan-shot video from Robert Whitman (seen below), you can see Jett as she calls Hawkins "one of the greatest drummers of our time." She adds, "The [Foo Fighters] and Taylor are good friends of ours. And I can't even tell you what it means to all of us." As her voice started to crack with emotion, Jett then dedicated the song "Fragile" to Hawkins. "This next song is for him. But really, all of you take it to heart — it's true for everybody: life is very fragile. One moment you're here and the next you're gone."

Joan Jett, "Fragile"

Staind frontman Aaron Lewis, who is currently out on tour solo, also used a portion of his set to pay homage to the late drummer. Picking out the song "Kill Me Like You Love Me" from his own catalog, Lewis told the audience at Rio Vista Outdoor Amphitheater at Harrah's Laughlin in Laughlin, Nevada, "We lost an amazing drummer and an amazing human being. There was never anything going on around him but a good time. And Taylor Hawkins, we will miss you dearly." See footage of the acoustic-based tribute below.

Aaron Lewis, "Kill Me Like You Love Me"

Late Friday evening (March 25), it was reported that Hawkins had died at the age of 50. Foo Fighters were in Bogota, Colombia to play a festival that evening. According to Colombia's attorney general, a toxicology report revealed that the musician had 10 different substances in his body at the time of his death. Health officials also said that Bogotá's emergency regulatory center received a report of a patient with chest pain Friday night. Health officials responded to the call, performing resuscitation maneuvers, but were ultimately unsuccessful. An exact cause of death was not given, and an investigation into Hawkins' death continues.

In addition to all of the musical tributes that have taken place over the weekend, there have been plenty of shared words of love and respect for Hawkins via his musical peers and friends on social media. For a closer look at how people have chosen to honor Hawkins, check here.