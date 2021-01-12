House Built for Jimi Hendrix Listed for Sale at $3.8 Million

A California home built in 1968 for Jimi Hendrix has been listed for sale at $3.8 million.

The 4,682-square-foot, Spanish-style house, designed by architect Harry Gesner, was reportedly in escrow for sale to Hendrix at the time of his death in 1970, the Los Angeles Times reports. The home was featured in 2011 on the reality show Million Dollar Listing.

A listing for the "Hendrix House" notes that the "largely renovated estate" is "accessed by a long, private driveway" and offers "textured vintage" details. "Two large flat areas with room for all of your dreams," the description continues. "Distinctly private and surrounded by nature, tucked away into the Post Office Tract in Topanga with mature oak trees and sweeping 360-degree vistas of the ocean and Topanga State Park is this unique architectural masterpiece."

The secluded house, currently "active under contract," reportedly features 24-hour security, cathedral ceilings, two staircases, recessed lighting, a breakfast counter and bar, an open floorplan and a wood-burning fireplace. Curiously, it has five bathrooms but only three bedrooms. You can see photos below.

Daniel Licht, a television and movie composer best known for scoring the Showtime crime-drama series Dexter, reportedly purchased the home in 2013 for $2.09 million.

Live in Maui, a three-disc Jimi Hendrix Experience archival set that UCR named one of fall 2020's best, was issued in November. The songs were recorded in 1970 after the band visited Hawaii to film material for a film called Rainbow Bridge. That project, released two years after Hendrix's death, included only 17 minutes from the performance.