‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant EMBARRASSES New Hampshire and Maine

Okay, this is some of the funniest stuff I have ever seen.

Yes, I literally spit out my water when I saw what happened.

This is going to make everyone from New Hampshire and Maine go crazy with laughter.

It all took place on the Jeopardy! game show in October of 2022.

Jack Weller, a law student, played in the Jeopardy! Second Chance Tournament (after he came in second place in a previous game).

Well, spoiler alert, he won the redemption round. But there is nothing funny about that. The hilarious Jeopardy! moment occurred on a question the young law student got wrong.

The category: Plurals that do not end in 'S.'

The "question:" Moose.

The OBVIOUS answer: Moose. DUH, the plural of moose is still moose.

The winner's guess: "What are Meese?"

Yes, the law student and winner's guess was a made-up word: "meese."

Jeopardy!'s host, Ken Jennings, almost lost it. "No,” Jennings said with a chuckle, “No, Jack!”

Below is the entire clip. Try not to laugh.

Let me tell you, social media erupted after this. Truthfully, a lot of people were jumping in to defend the "meese" guess.

Goose is to geese as moose is to meese? A wild jump, but the thought process is certainly there.

On the other end, you have the plural of fish as fish AND the plural of deer as deer, so I'm not sure how much I can defend Mr. Jack Weller.

People all over the internet were having a field day with this hilarious answer, and I am sure a lot of those comments and judgments came from us folk in New Hampshire and Maine.

