Jamie Pelletier is the New Chief of Police in Madawaska, Maine

A new police chief in Madawaska has been appointed by the Madawaska Board of Selectpersons.

Jamie Pelletier is the New Chief of Police

Jamie Pelletier will be the Madawaska Chief of Police. Pelletier is a lifelong resident of Madawaska and has a longtime career in law enforcement.

Town Manager, Gary Picard said ““Chief Pelletier’s full-time experience of twenty plus years and service to our community and his rapport with the community make him the right candidate for this position. Pelletier’s philosophy for ‘community policing’ has and will continue to serve our community well.”

Career at Madawaska PD

Pelletier is a graduate of Madawaska High School and earned a degree in Criminal Justice at the University of Maine at Fort Kent. He started with the department 22 years ago as a Reserve Officer for the Madawaska Police. He later became a full time Patrol Officer before moving up the ranks as a Sergeant and Lieutenant Officer.

Department Detective

He is the station’s detective and is trained in crime scene investigations. Pelletier also served as the school’s resource officer.

Madawaska Police Madawaska Police loading...

“Serve Our Citizens and Our Community”

Chief Pelletier said, “I look forward to leading the Madawaska Police Department and working alongside a great staff of officers that go above and beyond to meet the needs of our community. Madawaska Police Department will continue to be committed, fair and impartial, and professional as we continue to serve our citizens and our community.”

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: The largest lottery jackpots in US history Stacker compiled a list of the 15 largest lottery jackpots in U.S. history from news reports and lottery press releases. [This list is current as of July 25, 2023.]