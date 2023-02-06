James Taylor Coming to the Maine Savings Amphitheater

James Taylor, one of the legends of music, is coming to the Maine Savings Amphitheater on Tuesday, June 27 for a spectacular show, "An Evening with James Taylor."

Acclaimed Artist

James Taylor is an iconic artist and musician with six Grammy Awards. In 2000, he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. He was born in Boston on March 12, 1948 at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Records Sold

The number of albums he’s sold is astonishing. Taylor has sold more than 100 million albums worldwide over his long career, according to Wikipedia. His Greatest Hits album sold 12 million copies in the United States and was certified Diamond.

Latest Album

James Taylor’s latest album, American Standard, was released in February of 2020. It went to #4 on the Billboard charts. The record won the "Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album" at the 50th Grammy Award ceremony.

Waterfront Concerts Waterfront Concerts loading...

Tickets

Pre-sale tickets go on sale on Thursday, February 9 from 10 am to 10 pm. Use the Pre-sale Code: SWEET

All ticket sales start at 10 am on Friday, February 10.

Music Videos

James Taylor is one of the biggest selling artists of all time. He has a string of hit songs. Watch the video below for his number one song “Fire and Rain” on YouTube.

Enjoy the video for “Teach Me Tonight” from his recent album.

Concerts and Shows

For more information about the James Taylor show and more, go to Waterfront Concerts.

