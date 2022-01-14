Watch Video for Jack White’s New Song ‘Love Is Selfish’

Jack White has unveiled a new song, "Love Is Selfish," plus an accompanying video. "I've been trying over the years to try and overcome these fears, but nothing I come up with proves I can / And I work real hard to make you understand, " White sings, plucking an acoustic guitar. You can watch the clip below.

The track will appear on White's upcoming album Entering Heaven Alive, the second of two LPs scheduled for release this year. Fear of the Dawn will arrive first on April 8, followed by Entering Heaven Alive on July 22. The pair of albums marks White's first full-length releases since 2018's Boarding House Reach.

Last fall, White released two different versions of a song from Fear of the Dawn, "Taking Me Back," the hard-rocking original take and a gentler, Appalachian-inspired remake.

White will embark on a tour supporting both records. The run starts on April 8, the same day Entering Heaven Alive is released. Last week, he offered fans a preview of what's to come, posting a live rehearsal video on YouTube featuring the song "Taking Me Back." Backing White on the upcoming Supply Chain Issues Tour is bassist Dominic Davis, keyboardist Quincy McCrary and drummer Daru Jones.

The first two concert dates of the tour, scheduled to take place in White's hometown of Detroit, have already sold out. Tickets for the shows can now be purchased at the artist's website.