Jack White Reveals Support Acts for 2022 North American + European Tour Dates

Jack White has just announced his first headlining shows in four years. The former White Stripes frontman and successful solo artist will spend 2022 touring the world, with North American and European shows announced so far.

The tour will celebrate two new Jack White albums, Fear of the Dawn and Entering Heaven Alive, coming April 8 and July 22, respectively. Fans can pre-order both albums, which will come out in various vinyl formats, here and here.

Jack White’s 2022 tour dates will begin in Detroit on April 8 and run until Aug. 29 in Kansas City. Tickets will go on sale Dec. 17 at 10AM local time. A limited number of VIP packages will be available for each show.

Check out the list of Jack White’s North American and European tour dates below and click here to grab tickets.

UPDATE: Jack White has revealed the support acts for his North American and European tour dates. In North America, fans can look forward to support coming from Sugar Tradition (April 8-9), Olivia Jean (April 8-10), Geese (April 12-14), July Talk (April 16, August 19), Men I Trust (April 17, 19), a TBA Guest (April 21, August 13, 21), Starcrawler (April 23, 26), JD McPherson (April 27, May 1), Be Your Own Pet (April 28, 30), Briston Maroney (May 23-24), Chicano Batman (May 25, 27-29), Natalie Bergman (May 31, June 3), The Afghan Whigs (June 1), The Kills (June 4), The Backseat Lovers (June 6-8), Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio (June 10-11), Ezra Furman (August 16-17), Cautious Clay (August 23-25), and Glove (August 27-29). UK and European dates will see White supported by Chubby & The Gang (June 27, 30), Yard Act (June 28, July 1), SONS (July 2, 4), Doctor Victor (July 5), Ko Ko Mo (July 7, 12), Larkin Poe (July 14-15), Equal Idiots (July 16), and Mdou Moctar (July 18, 19, 20).

In Europe, support will come from Chubby & The Gang (June 27, 30), Yard Act (June 28, July 1), SONS (July 2, 4), Ko Ko Mo (July 7, 12), Larkin Poe (July 14-15), Equal Idiots (July 16) and Mdou Moctar (July 18, 19, 20).

Jack White 2022 World Tour Dates:

April 08 – Detroit, Mich. @ Masonic Temple Theatre

April 09 – Detroit, Mich. @ Masonic Temple Theatre

April 10 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

April 12 – Chicago, Ill. @ Credit Union 1 Arena

April 13 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center

April 14 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Petersen Events Center

April 16 – Laval, Quebec @ Place Bell

April 17 – Boston, Mass. @ Agganis Arena

April 19 – Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem

April 21 – Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center

April 23 – Portsmouth, Va. @ Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

April 24 – North Charleston, S.C. @ High Water Festival *

April 26 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle

April 27 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle

April 28 – Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle

April 30 – Nashville, Tenn. 2 Ascend Amphitheater

May 01 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Ascend Amphitheater

May 23 – Irving, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

May 24 – Tulsa, Okla. @ BOK Center

May 25 – Austin, Texas @ Moody Center

May 27 – El Paso, Texas @ El Paso County Coliseum

May 28 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Federal Theatre

May 29 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan

May 31 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ YouTube Theater

June 01 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ YouTube Theater

June 03 – Reno, Nev. @ Reno Events Center

June 04 – Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

June 06 – Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center

June 07 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Pacific Coliseum

June 08 – Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena

June 10 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre

June 11 – Broomfield, Colo. @ 1STBANK Center

June 27 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

June 28 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

June 30 – Cologne, Germany @ Palladium

July 01 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live

July 02 – Leipzig, Germany @ Haus Auensee

July 04 – Berlin, Germany @ Verti Music Hall

July 07 – Lyon, France @ Le Radiant

July 10 – Madrid, Spain @ Mad Cool Festival *

July 14 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Samsung Hall

July 15 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Jahrhunderthalle

July 16 – Brussels, Belgium @ Forest National

July 18 – Paris, France @ L’Olympia

July 19 – Paris, France @ L’Olympia

July 20 – Paris, France @ L’Olympia

Aug. 13 – Minneapolis, Minn. 2 Armory

Aug. 16 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ UWM Panther Arena

Aug. 17 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

Aug. 19 – Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage

Aug. 21 – Lewiston, N.Y. @ Artpark

Aug. 23 – Portland, Maine @ Cross Insurance Arena

Aug. 24 – Baltimore, Md. @ Pier Six Pavilion

Aug. 25 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 27 – Huntsville, Ala. @ Orion Amphitheater

Aug. 28 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Saint Louis Music Park

Aug. 29 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Starlight Theatre