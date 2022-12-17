Is it Illegal in Maine to Drive Without a Front License Plate?

There are plenty of regulations and laws that Maine drivers need to abide by when operating a vehicle in the Pine Tree State, from making sure your vehicle is registered and inspected, to ensuring you've got your headlights on when it's raining or snowing. Rules are rules, and they are meant to be followed. One of those that is continually discussed and often ignored is: are you required to have a license plate on the front of your car in Maine?

Most Vehicles in Maine Require a License Plate on the Front

According to Maine law, the majority of vehicles still require a license plate and registration sticker to be displayed on the front of an operational vehicle. Many other states throughout the county only require drivers to display a license plate on the back of their vehicle. Maine is not one of those states.

What Vehicles Are NOT Required to Display a License Plate on the Front?

Motorcycles are the most prominent vehicle that is not required to display a license plate on the front. Trailers and semitrailers are also not required to display a license plate or registration on the front. There's also an exemption for farm trucks that haul lumber, as their plate display can be attached differently than standard vehicles.

What Are the Penalties for Not Having a License Plate on the Front?

There are two key rules that could lead to fines when it comes to your license plate in Maine. You must have your license plate (front and back) displayed horizontally. You must also have your license plate (front and back) displayed in a location that is clearly visible. Not abiding by those two laws along with not having a license plate on the front of your vehicle could lead to fines of between $100 and $300 per instance.

