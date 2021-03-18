IRS Extending Tax Deadline to May 17th

They did it again...the Internal Revenue Service is extending the federal tax deadline for our 2020 tax forms to be in for about a month. This is for filing and payments. They have just announced that instead of April 15th the deadline is now May 17th. Remember, the IRS gave us three months in the spring of 2020 to file because of COVID-19.

This is for federal taxes, states will make their own decisions on timelines.

The Internal Revenue Service is having some challenges. The USA Today story I was reading indicated the IRS has a backlog of returns from last year that are still being sorted out and finished. Then last week we learned that the new stimulus package, in the middle of tax season, changed the taxing of some of the unemployment benefits. The first $10,200 of unemployment benefits were now to be tax-exempt.

I know I have already filed both my state and my federal taxes since my tax situation is fairly simple. I have received my state return, and am still waiting on my federal return.

