Iron Maiden Reschedule Most of 2020 Tour for 2021

Iron Maiden, like many, have been monitoring coronavirus regulations as it relates to their 2020 tour plans. Now manager Rod Smallwood has issued a new statement, revealing that the band will not tour in 2020, but adding that many of their scheduled "Legacy of the Beast" shows have been moved to 2021.

In his statement, Smallwood says, "Due to the continuing health issues worldwide around Covid-19 we regretfully inform you that Iron Maiden will now not be playing any concerts until June 2021." The statement goes on to reveal that a majority of their summer tour plans have been rescheduled, but a few stops were not able to be re-arranged.

Smallwood's full statement on the manner can be read below:

I hope you and your loved ones are staying safe and well, wherever you may be, and my continued thanks to you all for bearing with us so patiently.

Due to the continuing health issues Worldwide around Covid-19 we regretfully inform you that Iron Maiden will now not be playing any concerts until June 2021.

However, we are now in a position to give you details of our touring plans in respect to those shows we had hoped to play this year.

Firstly, we are very pleased to tell you that we’ve managed to reschedule all our European own-shows on the Legacy Of The Beast tour for June/July 2021 with the exception of Moscow, St Petersburg, Weert and Zurich which unfortunately we have been unable to re-arrange in this period.

To consolidate the tour routing, as you can see, we have added 2 further shows in Arnhem and Antwerp.

We are in the process of inviting back all the Special Guests and supports who were due to play with us this year. Where any band is unable to commit to this due to their own rescheduling situations, we will look at finding other suitable acts of equivalent stature. The majority are already confirmed and can be found on the tour page at IronMaiden.com.

Re-arranging the headline Festival dates has unfortunately not been possible. This is mainly because we already had an extremely busy year lined up for 2021 and, as I’m sure you can imagine, a great deal of forward planning has already gone on and there’s only so much we can do within the timeline and logistics already in place. The band enjoy playing at Festivals so please be assured we will get back to as many of these as we can at another time.

In respect of what should have been the opening leg of the 2020 tour starting on May 1 in Perth, Australia and visiting New Zealand, the Philippines, Japan, Dubai and Israel, we are currently working on a possible return to as many of these countries as we can, in some guise, in the first half of 2022, more news on that will follow at the appropriate time.

The band are all fine and send you guys their best wishes, they are very much looking forward to getting back on stage next year and seeing you all so, please, continue to take care of yourselves and stay SMART.

Rod