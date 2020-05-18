Paddy Bowden, Bruce Dickinson’s Wife of Nearly 30 Years, Dies in ‘Tragic Accident’

Paddy Bowden, wife of Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson, has died in a tragic accident.

"This is a terrible tragedy which appears to be a tragic accident," said Bruce Dickinson in an official statement, which was provided to Loudwire. The statement continued, "Our children Austin, Griffin and Kia and I are devastated. Out of respect for Paddy we won’t be making any further comment at this hugely difficult and painful time for our family."

The U.S. Sun has reported that Bowden was found in her home in Chiswick, London.

Bowden was not only the longtime wife of a successful metal singer, but the mother of two rockers as Griffin fronts Shvpes and Austin sings in As Lions.

Dickinson and Bowden married in 1990 and, last fall, reports emerged that the couple had separated in 2018. In recent years, the singer has resided in France with his girlfriend, fitness instructor Leana Dolci.

Our condolences to the Dickinson and Bowden families during this tragic time.