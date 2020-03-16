Idris Elba Announces He Has Tested Positive For Coronavirus

Another day (another hour?) and another recognizable face announcing they too have contracted coronavirus. This time it’s Idris Elba, star of The Wire, Luther, and films like Thor, Prometheus, Star Trek Beyond, and many more.

In a video message on his official Twitter account, Elba revealed his diagnosis, saying he got tested for coronavirus after he realized he was “exposed to someone who had also tested positive.” He has been quarantine since learning the news (with someone who he says hasn’t been tested?), and got his positive diagnosis this morning. He says he has “no symptoms” so far, which is good. Elba is 47 years old.

“We live in a divided world right now," Elba concluded. “Now’s the time for solidarity. Now’s the time for thinking about each other. There’s so many people whose lives have been affected, from those who have lost people that they love, to people that don’t even have it and have lost their livelihoods. This is real.”

Elba said he will keep everyone updated on his condition as it develops. Here’s his full video message:

