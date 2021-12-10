Iconic Big Al’s in Wiscasset Closes For Good The End of December

Big Al's Super Super Value is famous for its deals and its TV commercials.

Big Al's Super Value is closing for good at the end of December.

WMTW's Steve Minich interviewed Big Al, also known as Al Cohen. He's been on ROUTE one in Wiscasset for over 30 years. He is easily recognized with the red had, suspenders, and of course the gorilla shirt. If you are a Mainer, you know the booming voice from giant Al.

Why is Al calling it quits?

Big Al is 71, and he's ready to stop the 7-day a week grind. He told Steve at WMTW that he does everything in the store. He gets the carts from the parking lot. He cleans the bathrooms. He recycles all the cardboard and he's just tired. Plus, he's okay with his employees, because they can get a job pretty much anywhere these days.

What's with those famous TV commercials?

He wasn't going to do TV commercials, but there was a cable TV salesman who kept pushing it. Al was completely against doing a commercial and only did one because the guy said he'd run it for a month free. I wonder what that sales guy is doing these days, cuz that was pretty brilliant. You can say a few names in Maine and everyone knows who you are talking about: Big Al, Jolly John, the Marden's Lady. And it's all thanks to their very memorable TV commercials.

Where did Big Al get all the stuff he sold?

Big Al has been super successful at selling pretty much anything and everything. He buys overstock stuff for super cheap and then, passes those savings onto his throngs of loyal customers.

What is Big Al going to do with all his free time?

You simply can't have a successful store without being a big part of the community. So after his store closes at the end of the year, Big Al told WMTW that he will have more time to spend helping the local food pantry and outfitting students with school supplies through the area’s Set for Success program.

Big Al says thank you to everyone with huge sales!

This is it. The stuff has got to go and he's pricing to sell it quick. That includes fireworks. He is open every day until New Year's Eve. So, if you've never been or haven't been in a long time, you can pretty much get any stocking stuffer ever needed right now!

