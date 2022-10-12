Hunters Reminded to Respect Active Maine Logging Operations

With various fall seasons underway, hunters are reminded access to privately owned land is a privilege.

Numerous fall hunting seasons are underway in Maine. For some hunters, tracking down a monster bull moose, or getting after grouse, requires some dirt road driving. Some of these dirt roads are owned and maintained by private landowners and logging companies. Access and use of these roads and land is a privilege, not a right.

The Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is reminding hunters to be respectful of this special gift.

IFW has a few reminders:

Travel at posted speeds on logging roads.

Respect any "No Hunting" signs, as they're usually posted near active logging sites.

Keep right when cresting a hill, or rounding a corner.

When approaching in-use logging equipment near the road, wait for acknowledgment from the operator before passing.

Never leave your vehicle in the middle of the road, and do not park in front of gates.

Remember, "Thank you" goes a long way in the big woods. Wildlife officials say "if you encounter a forester, wood worker, or other landowner representative in your travels, take a minute and thank them for supporting traditional access to lands they manage."