6 Times Huge Rockers Have Gone Nearly Unnoticed in Public

While fame and fortune can bring a lot of good to peoples' lives, it certainly comes as a package deal with a whole lot of attention, which can sometimes be pretty invasive.

Famous musicians, for example, can't just go into a very public place without the risk of being seen and taunted by fans. Some don't mind it, but for others, it can be a bit overbearing, causing them to stay as low-key as possible.

There are some instances, though, where huge rockers have gone seemingly unnoticed in public. You may recall a couple of years ago when David Lee Roth attempted to surprise a group of men at a bachelor party, and when he knocked on the door to their hotel room, they didn't recognize him as Diamond Dave, the mighty frontman of Van Halen.

We took it upon ourselves to investigate and compile a list of other times that that kind of situation has happened to very, very famous rock musicians. For the most part, it occurred later in their lives when they weren't at the apex of their careers, but it's still kind of mind-blowing when people are unaware that they're in the presence of an absolute legend.

Scroll through the collection of images below to see the six times huge rockers have gone nearly unnoticed in public.

