How To Tell If What You Have Is Frostnip, Or Worse, Frostbite!

Forecasters expect sub-zero temps for much of this coming weekend, with even lower temps expected when you factor in the wind chill, With these kinds of temps, it can take very little time for exposed skin to develop frostnip or worse frostbite.

Frostnip is treatable, but if the cold sets in further, the potential for superficial frostbite damage, and even deep frostbite damage is a real danger.

To make sure folks know the difference, prior to this upcoming cold snap, the Maine Department of Transportation shared this very helpful infographic to give people a visual guide of what the different stages of cold weather exposure look like.

As you can see by the different descriptions, the different levels of exposure carry with them different levels of risk.

Most of us have probably felt the pangs of frostnip before, or maybe even the beginning of superficial frostbite. Here's hoping we never have to deal with anything worse. But what one can get away with as far as exposed skin and cold temps lessens as those temps drop.

According to weather.gov, someone who spends just a few minutes outside with exposed skin could be in for some trouble quickly.

"Extremely cold air comes every winter in at least part of the country and affects millions of people across the United States. The arctic air, together with brisk winds, can lead to dangerously cold wind chill values. People exposed to extreme cold are susceptible to frostbite in a matter of minutes. Areas most prone to frostbite are uncovered skin and the extremities, such as hands and feet."

Your best bet is to stay inside when conditions like these arise. If you do have to go out, make sure you and whoever is out with you, are dressed accordingly.

If you want more information on ways to bundle up for the weather, click here.

Stay safe out there, and do your best to stay warm.