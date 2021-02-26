I don't know what possesses people to act with such disregard for other people's property and livelihoods. By the sounds of this incident, I'm sure alcohol was an influence but no one knows at this time.

Swallowtail Farm and Creamery in the small town of Whitefield has had a farmstand for 12 years. It's unmanned and operates solely on the honor system. They have sold a plethora of items over the years and varying on seasons, such as eggs, dairy items, baked goods, and flowers.

Owners Lauren and Sean were awoken during the night Wednesday into Thursday to discover that the stand had been destroyed with what is assumed to be a tractor/bucket loader.

According to their Facebook post, it appears they got a running start from the neighboring property.

They are looking for help from the community noting that the tire tracks went towards the Howe Road from their home and that the tractor is yellow in color. Anyone with any information is asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office.

If you would like to help them rebuild there has been a GoFundMe set up and you can donate here.

Here are 50 of your favorite retail chains that no longer exist.

[gallerytitle="This Luxury Yurt Airbnb in Eastern Maine is Insanely Cool" galleryid="696:245398"]