Holliday TV Shows – Thursday December 15

Just 10 days until Christmas and 9 days until Christmas Eve! Here are tonight's, Thursday December 15th, special Christmas TV shows!

NBC

  • 9 pm. - Dolly Parton's Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love

ABC

  • 8 p.m. - Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration

CW

  • 8 p.m. - Christmas Around the USA

CBC

  • 8 p.m. - Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration

Lifetime

  • 6 p.m. - Christmas a la Mode - A woman needs a miracle in order to save her family's farm
  • 8 p.m. - Record Breaking Christmas - Townspeople try to break multiple holiday world records.
  • 10 pm. - Merry Swissmas - Sparks fly between a woman and a single dad in Switzerland

Freeform

  • 6 p.m. - Home Alone
  • 8:30 pm. - Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

Food Network

  • 7 p.m. - Beat Bobby Flay - Holiday Throwdown: Room for Dessert
  • 8 p.m. - One Delicious Christmas - Abby and Preston join forces to run a restaurant and inn
  • 10 p.m. - Beat Bobby Flay- Holiday Throwdown: Holiday Throwbacks
  • 11 p.m. - Beat Bobby Flay - Holiday Throwdown: Holiday Around the World

USA

  • 8 pm. - It's a Wonderful Life
  • 10:30 p.m. - It's a Wonderful Life

TNT

  • 5:30 p.m. - A Christmas Story
  • 7:30 p.m. - Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas
  • 8 p.m. - A Christmas Carol
  • 10 p.m. - A Christmas Carol

AMC

  • 6:45 p.m. - Elf
  • 8:45 p.m. - National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
  • 11 p.m. - Elf

Great American Family

  • 6 p.m. - A Royal Christmas on Ice - A prince comes to the United States to start a business
  • 8 p.m. - A Hot Cocoa Christmas - A budding romance is complicated by miscommunication
  • 10 p.m. - I'm Glad It's Christmas - An aspiring singer participates in a small-scale production

Hallmark Channel

  • 6 pm. - Haul Out the Holly - Neighbors want a woman to join in Christmas festivities
  • 8 p.m. - Christmas Class Reunion - Sparks fly between two former classmates at a reunion
  • 10 p.m. - The Most Colorful Time of the Year - An optometrist helps bring color into a teacher's life

FXM

  • 7 p.m. - Last Christmas - A Christmas shop elf finds romance with a charming suitor
  • 8:55 p.m. - Last Christmas - A Christmas shop elf finds romance with a charming suitor

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

  • 6 p.m. - Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays - A former tour guide agrees to be a nanny for the holidays
  • 8 pm. - Christmas in Angel Falls - Guardian angel Gabby is sent to the town of Angel Falls
  • 10 pm. - A Veteran's Christmas - Grace must rediscover the magic of Christmas
