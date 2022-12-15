Holliday TV Shows – Thursday December 15
Just 10 days until Christmas and 9 days until Christmas Eve! Here are tonight's, Thursday December 15th, special Christmas TV shows!
NBC
- 9 pm. - Dolly Parton's Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love
ABC
- 8 p.m. - Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration
CW
- 8 p.m. - Christmas Around the USA
CBC
- 8 p.m. - Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration
Lifetime
- 6 p.m. - Christmas a la Mode - A woman needs a miracle in order to save her family's farm
- 8 p.m. - Record Breaking Christmas - Townspeople try to break multiple holiday world records.
- 10 pm. - Merry Swissmas - Sparks fly between a woman and a single dad in Switzerland
Freeform
- 6 p.m. - Home Alone
- 8:30 pm. - Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
Food Network
- 7 p.m. - Beat Bobby Flay - Holiday Throwdown: Room for Dessert
- 8 p.m. - One Delicious Christmas - Abby and Preston join forces to run a restaurant and inn
- 10 p.m. - Beat Bobby Flay- Holiday Throwdown: Holiday Throwbacks
- 11 p.m. - Beat Bobby Flay - Holiday Throwdown: Holiday Around the World
USA
- 8 pm. - It's a Wonderful Life
- 10:30 p.m. - It's a Wonderful Life
TNT
- 5:30 p.m. - A Christmas Story
- 7:30 p.m. - Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas
- 8 p.m. - A Christmas Carol
- 10 p.m. - A Christmas Carol
AMC
- 6:45 p.m. - Elf
- 8:45 p.m. - National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
- 11 p.m. - Elf
Great American Family
- 6 p.m. - A Royal Christmas on Ice - A prince comes to the United States to start a business
- 8 p.m. - A Hot Cocoa Christmas - A budding romance is complicated by miscommunication
- 10 p.m. - I'm Glad It's Christmas - An aspiring singer participates in a small-scale production
Hallmark Channel
- 6 pm. - Haul Out the Holly - Neighbors want a woman to join in Christmas festivities
- 8 p.m. - Christmas Class Reunion - Sparks fly between two former classmates at a reunion
- 10 p.m. - The Most Colorful Time of the Year - An optometrist helps bring color into a teacher's life
FXM
- 7 p.m. - Last Christmas - A Christmas shop elf finds romance with a charming suitor
- 8:55 p.m. - Last Christmas - A Christmas shop elf finds romance with a charming suitor
Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
- 6 p.m. - Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays - A former tour guide agrees to be a nanny for the holidays
- 8 pm. - Christmas in Angel Falls - Guardian angel Gabby is sent to the town of Angel Falls
- 10 pm. - A Veteran's Christmas - Grace must rediscover the magic of Christmas