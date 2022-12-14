A very well known location in Fort Fairfield is a great opportunity for an entrepreneur.

Well-Known Building For Sale in Fort Fairfield

Fort Fairfield would love to see a place serving food and offering up some delicious pizza and other items. The diner is a great meeting spot to hang out with family and see neighbors. Plus, there are apartments to rent in the heart of town.

Many remember the building when Harvest Market operated their store. It sits on the corner of Main Street and Bridge Street in an active part of town.

Diner, Convenience Store and Units to Rent

The ground floor is set up for a retail space as well as a diner. There’s even potential for office space.

The upstairs is residential with four apartments. One of the units has three bedrooms and the other three have one bedroom. Each unit has one bathroom.

Price, Specs and Dimensions

The listing price from Fields Realty on Redfin is $259,900. The structure is a total of 4,650 Sq. Ft. and the entire lot is 0.44 Acres. The building was built in 1900 and renovated in 1985. There’s vinyl siding and a shingled roof.

Photos of the Interior and Exterior

Check out the space to put tables and groceries items.

There's also a big commercial kitchen to prepare everything for service.

Plenty of parking with a high visibility spot on a well traveled part of town.

For more information and to see the listing, go to Redfin.com. MLS#1548544.

