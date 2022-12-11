Holiday TV Shows – Sunday December 11

Holiday TV Shows &#8211; Sunday December 11

Christmas is just 2 weeks away! Here are the Sunday, December 11th Holiday Specials on TV tonight!

CBS

  • 8 p.m. - National Christmas Tree Lighting:Celebrating 100 Years
  • 9 p.m. - Must Love Christmas - A snowbound novelist finds herself in a love triangel

ABC

  • 7 p.m. - Avatar

Lifetime

  • 6 p.m. - My Christmas Prince - Samantha has to make a difficult choice during Christmas
  • 8 p.m. - Single and Ready to Jingle - A woman finds unexpected holiday romance in Alaska
  • 10 p.m. - A Receipt for Joy - Sparks fly between a food correspondent and a shy chef.

Freeform

  • 6:55 p.m. - The Santa Clause 2
  • 9:25 p.m. - The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

Food Network

  • 7 p.m. - Christmas Cookie Challenge - Returning Champs
  • 8 p.m. - Christmas Cookie Challenge - Christmas Then and Now
  • 9 p.m. - Holiday Wars - North Pole Talent Show
  • 10 p.m. - Holiday Baking Championship - The World of Holidays

TBS

  • 8 p.m. - Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas
  • 9 p.m. - A Christmas Story

AMC

  • 8 p.m. - Elf
  • 10 p.m. - Elf

FX

  • 8 p.m. - Home Alone
  • 10:30 p.m. - Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

Great American Family

  • 6 p.m. - Christmas at the Drive-In - A property lawyer tries to save her town's local drive-in
  • 8 p.m. - Crown Prince of Christmas - Madison tells her family that she is dating a prince
  • 10 p.m. - Christmas on Candy Cane Lane - Ivy Donaldson struggles with her mom's shadow.

Hallmark 

  • 6 p.m. - Christmas Class Reunion - Sparks fly between two former classmates at a reunion
  • 8 p.m. - The Holiday Sitter - Sparks fly between a bachelor and a handsome neighbor
  • 10 p.m.  - Haul Out the Holy - Neighbors want a woman to join in Christmas festivities.

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

  • 6 p.m. - The Gift of Peace - A once-devout widow tires going to a support group
  • 8 p.m. - A Christmas Melody - A woman moves back to her hometown with her young daughter
  • 10 p.m. - Time for Me to Come Home to Christmas - Two strangers decide to try to get to Tusla together.
