The holidays are upon us, and with them comes the struggle of finding the perfect gift idea for the rock and metal fans in your life. Some people are really easy to shop for — others, not so much.

So if you're in need of some guidance when it comes to presents for music fans, we've got you covered. Whether you know someone who wants to start learning how to play an instrument or they're just an avid music listener, there's something on here for everyone.

We compiled a list of some starter instruments, gear for playing and for concert-going (ear plugs are a must if the person goes to a lot of shows — check out the Vibes Hi-Fidelity ear plugs below), music-themed home decor, jewelry, collectibles, listening devices and even a mini-fridge that looks like a Marshall guitar amp.

Vinyl records and cassette tapes have increased in popularity over the last few years, so we included some players for them, as well as CDs, which many people still like to collect and play, too. Plus, every vinyl collector needs a rack to store them, so you'll find one of those in the gallery as well. Have you ever heard of a sleep mask that has bluetooth headphones built in so that you can snooze while listening to your favorite tunes? That's also part of our gift guide.

Then there's Get Strung, a company that creates bracelets and necklaces out of guitar strings. They even have a special necklace made out of strings used by former Megadeth guitarist David Ellefson. But you can check out their other pieces on their website to see what else they've got.

Happy shopping, and happy holidays! Check out our 2022 Holiday Gift Guide for Rock + Metal Fans below.

As Amazon Associates, we earn on qualifying purchases.

2022 Rock + Metal Holiday Gift Guide Need gift ideas for a heavy music fan? We've got you covered with our rock + metal holiday gift guide!