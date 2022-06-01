Here’s Why Your $850 Maine Refund Check Could Be Delayed

Since Governor Janet Mills' State of The State Address, we have been hearing a lot about these State of Maine refund checks. Governor Mills, agreeing with some of the state's Republicans, agreed that the budget surplus should be given back to the people of Maine.

These checks started out being about $500 per eligible person. As more and more money has been discovered in the budget surplus, the amount has grown to about $850 per eligible person.

We've been hearing that the checks would be issued in early June. Now, it looks like some of those checks may be delayed over an old school problem... A lack of envelopes!

According to the KJ, the government decided not to use direct deposit for the refunds for several reasons. Those include people changing bank accounts without updating their information with the IRS and people who have their normal tax refund going to a temporary account set up by their tax preparers.

Government workers are reportedly working on securing enough envelopes to mail out all those refund checks.

Initially, in order to be eligible to get a refund, a person needed to make less than $75,000 per year and couples needed to make less than $150,000 per year. However, those income limits have been increased. Now, a person must have a federal adjusted gross income of less than $100,000. Couples can make as much as $200,000.

Even though most of us have already done this, it is important to note that a person also needs to file their 2021 taxes by October 31st of 2022 in order to get a check. This final part is important for people who don't normally file taxes. Retirees, for example.