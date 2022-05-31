Maine State Police Briefs From Troop F (May 23 – 31)

Here is a sample of the incidents investigated by Troop F of the Maine State Police at the end of May. Summaries are taken from the weekly police logs and may be minimally edited.

Property Check Finds Extensive Damage at Hersey Residence

On May 29, Corporal Quint was requested by an out-of-state property owner to check a seasonal residence in Hersey. The complainant said the electric bill is extremely high since the house is vacant. Corporal Quint went to the residence and did not observe any indication that the house had been broken into and could not see inside. A key holder was located and responded, and it was found that a pipe had burst on the second floor causing the well pump to have been running non-stop. The house sustained major damage. The complainant was made aware of the mess.

Woman Operating Without License in Frenchville

On May 27, Trooper Desrosier was conducting traffic enforcement in Frenchville and observed a vehicle with defective equipment. Trooper Desrosier stopped the vehicle and after an investigation it was discovered the driver was in violation of her driver’s license. The female only had a work license and admitted to not coming from her employment. Trooper Desrosier issued a criminal summons for driving without a license. Trooper Desrosier helped her arrange to have a licensed driver come get her and her vehicle.

Two Teens Seriously Injured in Castle Hill Crash

On May 27, Trooper Rider and Trooper Kilcollins responded to a single vehicle crash in Castle Hill. A juvenile male was driving his 2001 GMC pickup with a juvenile male passenger west on the State Road. The driver tried to avoid a deer in the roadway, crossed the centerline, lost control of the vehicle, and went into the left ditch. The vehicle rolled numerous times and came to rest in a large patch of trees. Both occupants were able to get out of the vehicle. Presque Isle Fire and Ambulance Service responded and transported both the driver and passenger to the hospital in Presque Isle with serious injuries. Driver inexperience and speed are a factor in the crash. Neither the driver nor the passenger was wearing seatbelt. The State Road was blocked so that the vehicle could be removed.

Woman Arrested in Houlton on Outstanding Warrant

On May 28, Trooper Cotton was traveling on North Street in Houlton when he ran a registration plate through HRCC. Trooper Cotton learned that the female registered owner had an active warrant for failing to appear. Trooper Cotton initiated a traffic stop with the vehicle and confirmed the operator was the registered owner. Arrangements were made for the woman’s young son and Trooper Cotton arrested the female and transported her to the Houlton State Police Barracks. The female was able to post bail and was released.

Specialty Team With K-9 Deployed in Sherman

On May 24, Trooper Sylvia and K-9 Ziva were called to assist Troopers from Section 2 with a K-9 search for a male suspect who fled from a residence after violating a protective order.

State Police Investigate Burglary in Perham

On May 25, Trooper Curtin responded to a vacant Perham residence for a burglary. The owner of the residence had passed away over the winter and family members were checking on it periodically. They discovered someone had entered and stolen several items. The investigation is ongoing.

Woman Cited in Disturbance at a Residence in Woodland

On May 27, Trooper Roy responded to a Woodland residence after a man called to report a woman was causing a disturbance. The caller advised the female had been invited over by his adult son who had been staying at the house. Trooper Roy met with all parties and issued the 48-year-old Caribou woman a Criminal Trespass notice for the address.

Troop F is responsible for Maine State Police coverage for all of Aroostook County and the northern parts of Penobscot, Piscataquis and Somerset Counties. The Commanding Officer is Lt. Brian L. Harris.