Want a great destination for a unique and fun trip back in time?

The Maine Renaissance Faire will be taking place two weekends at the Acton Fairgrounds in Southern Maine in July, July 23rd and 24th, and July 30th and 31st.



From 10 AM to 5 PM, you'll be able to take in the thrills, spectacles, music, and stories of the Renaissance period with this unique event. If you are thinking of checking out this event, perhaps take a look at this ye olde faire map illustrated on their website.

Shows that will be at Maine's Renaissance Faire 2022

This two-weekend event will feature an array of performers and performances that will include an actual jousting contest, sideshow performances with fire and acrobatics, as well as lots of comedy and demonstrations with weaponry, such as swords and archery.

There will be acts for the little ones and acts suitable more for the adults in the many performers that will be attending this year's Maine Renaissance Faire.

A full list of performers and descriptions is available on the event's website.

Merchants attending the Faire

Plenty of treasures will be available for purchase at the fair, judging by the merchant page on the event's website. New

age things like stones and wooden vessels, leather goods, and sterling jewelry will be there. So will cosplay things to add to your costume or perhaps start creating one to build for future renaissance fairs. Local New England crafters, builders, and businesses will be attending to share their wares.

Get tickets for this unique Maine event

A one-day adult pass is $20, a child one-day pass for children 5 to 12 is $15, and senior citizens, those 62 years and older, can get a one-day pass for $18. Two-day passes are available for $35 for adults, $25 for children, and $32 for senior citizens. Also, four-day passes are available for $56 for adults and $40 for children.

To purchase your tickets for this year's Renaissance Faire and to find out more information, visit The Maine Renaissance Faire website.

