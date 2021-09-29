Here’s Why Mail Will Be Slower & Cost More Beginning Oct 1st

According to a press release from the United States Postal Service, beginning on October 1st, 2021, the USPS is going to start slowing down how some mail is processed and delivered.

You can expect the delay to cause an increase in First Class mail delivery out of state by 1 to 2 days. For packages traveling longer distances it will take at least 2 extra days to arrive and the USPS wants everyone to be prepared especially with the holidays fast approaching.

The USPS says:

"New service standards will allow the Postal Service can entrust its ground network to deliver more First-Class Mail, which will lead to greater consistency, reliability, and efficiency that benefits its customers."

The biggest take away the USPS wants to get across is for customers to plan ahead, and send mail earlier, especially letters and cards that need to arrive for any holidays or birthdays.

In addition to the slow down for delivery. According to the USPS "10-year strategic plan", starting on October 3rd, 2021 through December 26th, 2021 the USPS will increase prices on every "commercial and retail domestic packages" due to the increase in volume during the holiday season.

In the plan, the USPS also cites losses of about three billion dollars per quarter over the past year and hopes are these steps will help return the USPS to profitability....someday, maybe.

20 Of the Best Places in Maine to People Watch We asked Maineers where they go to people watch. Here were the Top 20 responses.

30 Most Dangerous Sections of Road in Maine There are plenty of sections of road that you have come across here in the State of Maine that have you gripping the steering wheel a little more than other sections. Here is the list of the Most Dangerous Roads of Maine from the past three years of crashes, injuries, and fatalities from the Maine Department of Transportation. Do you live on one of these roads?

How Many Of These Nasty Nicknames For Maine Towns have You Heard Of?

You know there is just something about using our free radio station app that makes life easier. The B98.5 app makes it easy to request a song, message the DJs on the air, even enter contests that are available on the app only. You can also stay current with news and happeings around town. To be “in the know" turn on the push notifications for exclusive content and local breaking news. It’s the best way to hear about breaking news first. Stay connected to B98.5 for FREE with our B98.5 app. It’s a FREE download on Google Play and the Apple App Store. Check it out, tell your friends and family and stay connected with us!