Here Are Maine’s 25 Highest Paying Jobs

Nationwide, the United States is experiencing what is being called 'The Great Resignation'. And, if you are one of those looking for options, we got a list for you to check out that is based right here in the State of Maine.

We looked up what jobs here in Maine are bringing in the most money. So, if you are looking for a change yourself that could include a priority of earning more money, this list could get you started on weighing your options.

We looked to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to see what they had listed as Maine's highest-paid jobs. The information from the Bureau of Labor Statistics is the most recent statistics from May 2020. The list includes Major Occupational Groups in Maine and includes information like how many people are employed with certain occupational titles in the State of Maine, what the mean average is for the annual wage as well as the mean average for the hourly wage.

Choosing the top 25 of these highest-paying jobs, we found that those included on our list bring in six figures a year and account for more than 15,000 earners in the State of Maine.

The jobs included on the list cover many industries. As you would expect, medical professions make up a good chunk of this list, from family doctors to specialized medical professionals. But other occupations are also included in the highest paid jobs in industries that include technology, financial, and engineering.

Take a look and see if one of those professionals could peak your fancy for a possible career change in the time of 'The Great Resignation'.

