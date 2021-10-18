A full-patch member of the Hells Angels outlaw motorcycle club was sentenced on Monday in connection with two RCMP investigations into drug trafficking in northern New Brunswick.

Emery Joseph "Pit" Martin was sentenced in the Bathurst Court of Queen's Bench to six and a half years in prison for conspiracy to traffic cocaine and one year for commission of an offence for a criminal organization, according to Inspector Daniel Reashore.

Martin was arrested in June 2018 as part of J-Thunder and J-Thunderstruck, two investigations led by the RCMP New Brunswick Federal and Serious Organized Crime Unit with the assistance of L'Escouade nationale de répression du crime organisé (ENRCO), which includes police agencies from Québec and Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

The investigations began in 2016 and focused on the trafficking of cocaine on the Acadian Peninsula and in Restigouche, Madawaska and Victoria Counties, N.B. During the course of the investigations, police seized more than five kilograms of cocaine, and more than $900-thousand in Canadian currency.

On June 24, 2021, Martin pleaded guilty to conspiracy to traffic cocaine, and commission of an offence for a criminal organization.

Throughout the investigation, seven other people have been sentenced in connection with the two investigations, receiving sentences ranging from two to 12 years in prison.

Two other individuals who were arrested in connection with the investigations have not been sentenced yet. Normand Godbout from Grand Falls is scheduled to appear in court on October 21.

Anyone with information about, or who suspects, illegal drug activity in their neighbourhood is asked to contact their local police. Information can also be provided anonymously through New Brunswick Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by downloading the secure P3 Mobile App, or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.