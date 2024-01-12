Head-On Collision Injured Woman & Sent 3 Children to the Hospital
A woman was injured and three children were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash Thursday in Jay, Maine.
The crash happened around 12:31 pm at the intersection of Route 133 and Route 156 at Bean’s Corner.
Police said 57-year-old James King from Wilton and a passenger collided head-on with 27-year-old Victoria Gajdukow and three children from Jay.
The passenger in King’s Nissan Frontier pickup truck, 61-year-old Patricia King, was injured in the crash. She was transported by NorthStar EMS ambulance to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington.
The three children were in Gajdukow’s Subaru Crosstrek. With her was her 4-year-old son, a 3-year-old daughter and a 6-year-old daughter.
The children were taken to the hospital for evaluation, according to the Sun Journal.
