Have You Tried the Pineapple Trick While Grocery Shopping in Maine?

Grocery shopping is hard enough without having to worry about your pineapple.

TownsquareMedia

I like an occasional pineapple. But I'll be damned sure to NOT to put it upside down in my cart. I thought this was not in Maine...but it's a thing in Maine and elsewhere. If you put a pineapple upside down in your grocery cart it sends a 'signal' to anyone picking up signals, that you are a SWINGER!

Did you know this?

Have you done this?

Have you done this accidentally?

If you have done this, does it actually work? And of all the fruit out there, why a pineapple? So many questions and so much more to worry about while shopping. Do all swinger connections happen in the produce department? Does canned pineapple send any kind of signal?

Urban Dictionary defines 'upside down pineapple' as:

The pineapple represents hospitality and welcoming. A pineapple is placed on a porch or mail box by swingers to signify that a swinger party is going on. A pineapple is turned upside down when a person is in search of a swinger party. Originally it was turned up side down in the individuals shopping cart. But pineapple popularity has made it accepts on clothes and other items. Swingers use this symbol to identify each other in public.

I may just stick to watermelon.

What Are the Signature Drinks From Every State?