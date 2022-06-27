Have You Seen This Stolen Utility Trailer in Madawaska, Maine?

Madawaska Police Investigating Stolen Utility Trailer

The Madawaska Police department is asking for the public’s help with their investigation into a utility trailer stolen from Baron Builders in the early morning hours on June 23, 2022. Officials said the trailer was taken from the company’s property on 11th Avenue.

Photos from Video Footage

Police posted photos from video footage as a truck hauled the utility trailer past the Madawaska Elementary School around 4:04 a.m. on Thursday, June 23.

Description of Pickup Truck

The truck is described as a lifted 4 door pick up that appears to be dark in color. The Madawaska PD said on their Facebook page, “The photo is not of great quality but we figured it’s worth a shot at posting it anyway. Please call us if you recognize this pickup.”

Description of the Baron Builders Utility Trailer

The utility trailer is described as white in color with “Baron Builders” printed on the sides and back. see the photo below for a visual.

Police Contact Information

Contact the Madawaska Police Department if you have any information related to this theft. Reach out to law enforcement If you saw anything suspicious in the area on June 23, or if you’ve seen the pickup truck or Baron Builders utility trailer. You can provide info on their Facebook page. The front office phone number is (207) 728-6356. The Madawaska Police Department is located at 428 Main Street in Madawaska, Maine.

News Updates

This Madawaska Police news story will be updated when information is made available and released to the pub;lic and media.

