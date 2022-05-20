Have You Seen this ATV Stolen in Kedgwick, New Brunswick?

The RCMP is Looking for Information about Theft

An ATV was stolen in Kedgwick, N.B. and police are asking for information from the public about the theft.

ATV Stolen from Home on St. Paul Street

The all-terrain vehicle was taken from a shed at a residence on St. Paul Street between 12 p.m., May 13 and 6:30 p.m, May 15, 2022.

The RCMP provided a description of the ATV. It’s a 2021 CFMOTO CForce 400 with black handles and a black seat. It has a New Brunswick licence plate number YD6805. The vehicle identification code (VIN) is LCELDSZ27M6004213. See the photo provided by the Saint-Quentin RCMP for details about the stolen ATV.

Call Crime Stoppers and Remain Anonymous

Contact the Saint-Quentin RCMP at 506-235-2149 if you have any information related to this theft or if you’ve sent the stolen ATV since May 15, 2022. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Download the secure P3 Mobile App, or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.

