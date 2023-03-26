Have You Seen the Mini Documentary on the Infamous Auburn Walmart Pole?

Maybe the Auburn Walmart pole is one of the seven wonders of the world.

I mean, think about it. The seven wonders of the world should become eight. I think the Auburn Walmart pole (AWP) has what it takes to join the ranks of the Colosseum in Italy, Petra in Jordan, Chichén Itzá in Mexico, Christ the Redeemer in Brazil, Machu Picchu in Peru, the Taj Mahal in India, and The Great Wall of China.

It has intrigue. Why have SO MANY PEOPLE HIT IT?! It has mystery. Why have SO MANY PEOPLE HIT IT?! It attracts tourists and even fulfills birthday wishes. Kynlee had her mom take her to the pole to grab a picture as she turned 9.

And now this mini-documentary by YouTuber 'CondensedNuts'. It's called, 'The Story of a Pole' and it's quite good. Everyone pop that popcorn and hit play.

From his own research, he has deciphered that the pole has been hit by 54 different vehicles. He needs a new documentary because I'm sure we are well into the 60s by now. Plus, this mini-pole history does not show the new and improved pole with lights and barriers! No...it didn't work.

The mystery lingers, the attention grows louder and the pole continues to claim victims. Will people ever stop hitting it? At this point, the bigger question is why doesn't Walmart just remove the damn thing. Is it a requirement? What if they took a page from Target and put a big giant yellow concrete ball there instead? Try getting that jammed into your tire! Wait, on second thought...don't!