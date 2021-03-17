Hannaford Recalling Chocolate Cakes

If you’ve bought any chocolate cakes from Hannaford lately, you’ll want to know about this recall. Hannaford has recalled its triple-layer chocolate cake that they make right in their bakeries. The recalled cakes are 6 1/2 inches and were sold between March 7 and March 16.

According to a press release, Hannaford says the recall is due to incorrect labeling. The label does not list milk as an ingredient. Not only can milk cause an allergic reaction, some people just aren’t able to tolerate dairy well.

At this time there is no reports of anyone getting ill, which is great news. Hannaford has stated if you return the cake you will get a full refund. Additionally, the recalled cakes have UPC #4126872346.

If you think you may have purchased one of these cakes, please contact your local Hannaford or you can also reach Hannaford's Consumer Relations team at 1-800-213-9040.

According to the Mayo Clinic, a "Milk allergy" is common and can trigger a response by your body's immune system. Milk or dairy allergies are common in children and can range from a mild reaction to a severe reaction with symptoms such as vomiting, digestive issues and even anaphylaxis in rare cases.

If you experience any medical issues from eating the recalled product, you are urged to seek medical assistance.

