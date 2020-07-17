Hannaford Phasing Out Tobacco Products

Maine-based Hannaford has announced it will be phasing out tobacco products at its 183 stores by this fall.

The grocery chain has 63 stores in Maine and 120 more in New Hampshire, Vermont, Massachusetts and New York.

Hannaford spokesperson Eric Blom said the specific date for ending sales of tobacco products will vary by store.

Blom said, "The decision to fully eliminate tobacco is part of our focus on providing more healthy products around the front of our stores, to support customers’ wellness.