Hall and Oates Announce Tour With Squeeze
Hall & Oates will be going on the road this summer, and they're taking Squeeze and KT Tunstall along with them.
The three acts will play 32 dates across North America beginning May 29 at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles and ending Sept. 2 at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in Gilford, N.H.
Prior to that, Hall & Oates have several standalone shows, including a sold-out night at Madison Square Garden on Feb. 28 and their HoagieNation Festival in their hometown of Philadelphia on May 23.
You can see the list of North American tour dates below.
“Can’t wait to get out there and have some fun playing with my friends,” Daryl Hall said in a press release. Bandmate John Oates added, "I’m really looking forward to a big time 2020 tour! Having KT Tunstall and Squeeze on the bill with us is just gonna make for an amazing night of music. Can’t wait to see you all on the road."
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Jan. 24, at Live Nation at 10AM local time. A pre-sale for VIP packages and Citi cardholders is currently underway and runs through Jan. 23 at 10PM local time.
“I am so excited and jumping for joy with the prospect of this tour with Daryl Hall and John Oates,” Squeeze's primary lead singer, Glenn Tilbrook, said. “They are the bees knees! I had the pleasure of seeing an awesome show of theirs in Kentucky last year and feel that we are a match made in heaven, to be consummated at every show!”
“I have long been a Hall & Oates fan, and this tour is a real treat, a chance to hear all of those great songs each night,” Tilbrook's writing and singing partner Chris Difford added. “This is a tour I'm really looking forward to.”
"How did I get so lucky?” Tunstall said. “I’m going on a grand adventure across the United States this summer with my legendary friends Hall & Oates, along with the incredible Squeeze. Just to see this show is a thrill … being on the tour … talk about making my dreams come true ... (Go on, you know you wanna sing it). Come and join us for a show!”
Daryl Hall & John Oates 2020 North American Tour
Feb. 26 – Hershey, PA @ Giant Center
Feb. 28 – New York City, NY @ Madison Square Garden
March 21 – Indio, CA @ Fantasy Springs Resort
March 27 – Honolulu, HI @ Neal S. Blaisdell Center
March 29 – Kahului, HI @ Maui Arts & Cultural Center
May 15 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods
May 16 – Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods
May 23 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Mann at Fairmount Park
May 29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
May 31 – Chula Vista, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 3 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds at Moda Center
June 5 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre
June 7 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre
June 10 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
June 12 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
June 14 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
June 17 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
June 19 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
June 21 – Houston, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
July 10 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
July 12 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
July 14 – Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
July 16 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
July 18 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
July 20 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
July 22 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
July 24 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
July 26 – Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater
July 28 – Pittsburgh, PA @ S&T Bank Music Park
July 30 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Aug. 13 – Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Aug. 15 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 18 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
Aug. 20 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Aug. 22 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
Aug. 25 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach
Aug. 27 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
Aug. 29 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center
Aug. 31 – Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Sept. 2 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion