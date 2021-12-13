Slash Says ‘Use Your Illusion’ Box Is Coming This Summer

There's good news for anyone who was crestfallen when the 30th anniversary of Guns N' Roses' Use Your Illusion albums came and went without any announcement of a deluxe reissue: Slash says a belated box set should arrive this summer.

"It got delayed by the pandemic but it is coming out, I think this summer," Slash said during an interview with Biff Bam Pop! editor-in-chief Andy Burns. "There's a bunch of cool live stuff on it, a couple shows. The Ritz from the early ‘90s and a show that we did in Las Vegas back in 1989, I think it was. And it’s actually the show that I met my ex-wife at."

He appeared to be referencing a May 16, 1991 show at the Ritz, the third and final secret warm-up gig before Guns N' Roses embarked on their massive Use Your Illusion Tour. Axl Rose famously broke his foot after taking a flying leap off a speaker while performing "You Could Be Mine," for which the band was recording a music video.

Slash may have gotten his Vegas dates slightly mixed up, though: He met his ex-wife, Perla Ferrar, backstage after a Vegas show in 1992, not 1989.

Guns N' Roses earlier commemorated their landmark debut, Appetite for Destruction, with a massive 30th-anniversary box set that included a slew of B-sides, demos and studio outtakes. Released in tandem on Sept. 17, 1991, Use Your Illusion I and II debuted at Nos. 2 and 1 on the Billboard 200, respectively, and went on to sell a combined 14 million copies in the United States.

