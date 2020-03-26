Guns N’ Roses: A Photo Timeline of Their Famed Career

Guns N' Roses came sweeping onto the music scene in the mid-'80s, and became known as "the most dangerous band in the world." Their reckless behavior, no-fucks-given attitude and incredibly loud performances put them up against some of Los Angeles' heaviest hitters on the Sunset Strip, but something made them stand out.

Their music reached a much wider audience — the blues-loving adults who worshipped Led Zeppelin, the Rolling Stones and Aerosmith; the angsty kids who wanted someone to relate to; the metalheads and even some of the punks.

It took the young group a few years to find success, but once they did, it exploded. They went from playing the Roxy in L.A. to headlining stadiums within just a few short years, but that didn't come without its downsides. Egos and addiction started to consume the band from the inside out, and they eventually started to fall apart.

The world didn't see Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan all on the same stage together from 1993 through 2016. Steven Adler and Izzy Stradlin made appearances with the band here and there. It was a bit of a jumbled-up mess in between for all of the members, but time tends to heal all wounds. Look through the timeline of Guns N' Roses' career below.

Most of the provided quotes are from Stephen Davis' biography, Watch You Bleed: The Saga of Guns N' Roses, unless otherwise noted.