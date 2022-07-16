Axl Rose Dedicates Guns N’ Roses Tour to Taylor Hawkins, Thanks Carrie Underwood
After Guns N' Roses wrapped the European leg of their ongoing world tour in Germany on Friday (July 15), lead singer Axl Rose thanked fans in a message that dedicated the trek to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins and expressed gratitude to country singer Carrie Underwood for helping out onstage. Hawkins died at 50 in March.
In the message on Saturday (July 16), Rose said, "It's just a simple gesture n' it's awkward dealing with the gravity of something like this but in an effort to pay r respects we'd like to dedicate this tour to our friend Taylor Hawkins."
The Guns N' Roses singer continued, "Taylor was a really great guy and it was always great to see him! He was a great n' always welcome part of touring these last few years! This is such a horrible thing and r hearts go out to his family, friend, band mates and every who love him."
Clearly in a grateful mood after the tour, Rose went on to shout out frequent onstage guest Underwood. Underwood chipped in during the recent GN'R tour that saw Rose experience issues with his singing voice and visit a vocal coach.
See Guns N' Roses' remaining 2022 tour dates down under the singer's message.
Axl's Message to GN'R Fans - July 16, 2022
Guns N' Roses Fall 2022 World Tour Dates
Sept. 1 – Manaus, Brazil @ Arena de Amazonia
Sept. 4 – Recife, Brazil @ Arena Pernambuco
Sept. 8 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil @ Rock in Rio
Sept. 11 – Goiania, Brazil @ Estadio Serra Dourado
Sept. 13 – Belo Horizonte, Brazil @ Estadio do Mineirao
Sept. 16 – Ribeirao Preto, Brazil @ Arena Eurobike
Sept. 18 – Florianopolis, Brazil @ Hard Rock Live
Sept. 21 – Curtiba, Brazil @ Pedreira Paulo Leminski
Sept. 24 – Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Allianz Parque
Sept. 26 – Porto Alegre, Brazil @ Arena do Gremio
Sept. 30 – Buenos Aires, Brazil @ Estadio River Plate
Oct. 2 – Montevideo, Uraguay @ Estadio Centenario
Oct. 5 – Santiago, Chile @ Estadio Nacional
Oct. 8 – Lima, Peru @ Estadio San Marcos
Oct. 11 – Bogota, Colombia @ Estadio Nemesio
Oct. 12 – Bogota, Colombia @ Estadio Nemesio
Oct. 15 – Merida, Mexico @ Juntos Haremos Historia
Oct. 18 – Guadalajara, Mexico @ Estadio Akron
Oct. 21 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Estadio Cuidad
Oct. 23 – Monterrey, Mexico @ Estadio Mobil Super
Nov. 5 – Saitama, Japan @ Super Arena
Nov. 6 – Saitama, Japan @ Super Arena
Nov. 18 – Perth, Australia @ Optus Stadium
Nov. 22 – Bribane, Australia @ Suncorp Stadium
Nov. 24 – Gold Coast, Australia @ Metricon Stadium
Nov. 27 – Sydney, Australia @ Accor Stadium
Nov. 29 – Adelaide, Australia @ Oval Stadium
Dec. 3 – Melbourne, Australia @ Cricket Ground
Dec. 8 – Wellington, New Zealand @ Sky Staidum
Dec. 10 – Auckland, New Zealand @ Eden Park