Guns N’ Roses, Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters Confirm More 2021 Shows

BottleRock Napa Valley has announced its star-studded 2021 lineup, with Guns N' Roses, Stevie Nicks and Foo Fighters headlining the event.

The three-day festival takes place from Sept. 3-5, 2021, at the Napa Valley Expo in Napa, Calif. BottleRock also features local gourmet food, chef performances on a culinary stage and drinks from dozens of local wineries.

BottleRock marks Guns N' Roses' first 2021 North American show announcement since their 2020 Not in This Lifetime tour dates were postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Nicks is scheduled to play Jazz Aspen Snowmass in Aspen, Colo., the same weekend as BottleRock, while Foo Fighters will also play Bonnaroo in Manchester, Tenn., that weekend. None of the festivals has released daily lineups yet.

Other notable acts on BottleRock's 2021 lineup include Miley Cyrus, Megan Thee Stallion, Run the Jewels, Cage the Elephant, Brandi Carlile and Black Pumas.

Three-day tickets for BottleRock Napa Valley go on sale to the general public on May 20 at 10AM PT. Tickets for the scrapped 2020 edition of the festival will be valid for this year. Single-day lineups will be announced on May 24, and single-day tickets will go on sale on May 27.

You can pre-register for tickets at the BottleRock website.

Several other rockers recently announced new tour dates for the second half of 2021. Alice Cooper will hit the road with ex-Kiss guitarist Ace Frehley for a series of U.S. dates in September and October, while the Black Crowes' reunion tour will now commence in July and run through September. Some groups are being more cautious, however: Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett recently postponed their Stadium Tour again, this time to 2022.

