Guns N’ Roses Reschedule European Tour Dates to 2022

Guns N' Roses rescheduled their European tour dates to 2022 due to COVID-19 restrictions. They also announced Gary Clark Jr. as a "special guest" for most dates and extended that international leg with a new handful of shows.

The European tour launches June 4, 2022, in Lisbon, Portugal; previously purchased tickets remain valid for all rescheduled dates. The new summer gigs are set for Stavanger, Norway (June 15); Prague, Czech Republic (June 18); Warsaw, Poland (June 20); Groningen, Netherlands (June 23) and Milan, Italy (July 10).

Members of the Guns N' Roses fan club Nightrain can access pre-sale tickets for the European dates. General public tickets for the Norway show go on sale starting April 9 at 9AM local time; tickets for the other four shows will be available starting April 9 at 10AM local time.

"We continue to be thankful for your understanding and support during these unprecedented times," the band wrote in a newsletter. "Light is at the end of the tunnel and we are looking forward to getting back onstage later this year in the U.S.A., Australia, New Zealand."

The band's summer 2021 North American run, previously delayed from 2020, kicks off July 10 at Summerfest in Milwaukee and wraps Aug. 19 in Los Angeles. Their Australia and New Zealand leg opens Nov. 6 in Gold Coast, Australia, and concludes Nov. 24 in Perth, Australia. More information is available at the Guns N' Roses website.

While concrete details have yet to emerge, the band was reportedly “working fastidiously” on new material as of last April.

Guns N' Roses' Newly Added 2022 European Tour Dates

June 15 - Stavanger, Norway @ Forus Travbane

June 18 - Prague, Czech Republic @ Letnany Airport

June 20 - Warsaw, Poland @ PGE Narodowy

June 23 - Groningen, Netherlands @ Stadspark

July 10 - Milan, Italy @ San Siro Stadium

