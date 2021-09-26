Guns N’ Roses to Release New EP ‘Hard Skool’ in 2022
Guns N' Roses are set to release a new EP, Hard Skool, in February 2022.
The EP––which drops Feb. 25 and is exclusive to the band's online store––will feature recent singles "Hard Skool" and "ABSUЯD," as well as live versions of "Don't Cry" and "You're Crazy."
For a taste of what's to come, check out the title-track below:
The Hard Skool EP will be available for purchase on CD, Vinyl and Casette, with pre-orders up now.
While "Hard Skool" and "ABSUЯD" originate from the band's Chinese Democracy sessions, "Don't Cry" featured on GNR's Use Your Illusion I LP, while "You're Crazy" is taken from iconic 1987 album Appetite for Destruction.
Check out the full track list for Hard Skool––as well as lyrics to the title-track––below:
01. Hard Skool
02. ABSUЯD
03. Don't Cry (Live)
04. You're Crazy (Live)
Guns N' Roses "Hard Skool" Lyrics (via Genius):
All cautions made, every chance was given
No effort spared to save what we had
All in good faith I would not hesitate
To extend myself and lend you my hand
But you had to play it cool, had to do it your way
Had to be a fool, had to throw it all away
Too hard school and you thought you were here to stay
If that were true, it wouldn't matter anyway
As tempers fade and lies forgiven
No cause embraced could break what we had
In its place a storm is liftin'
I would've thought you could be more of a man
But you had to play it cool, had to do it your way
Had to be a fool, had to throw it all away
Too hard school and you thought you were here to stay
If that were true, it wouldn't matter anyway
Ayy-ayy, ayy-ayy
Ayy-ayy, ayy-ayy
But you had to play it cool, had to do it your way
Had to be a fool, had to throw it all away
Too hard school and you thought you were here to stay
If that were true, it wouldn't matter anyway
Had to play it cool, had to do it your way
Had to be a fool, had to throw it all away
Too hard school and you thought you were here to stay
If that were true, it wouldn't matter anyway
Had to play it cool, had to do it your way
Had to be a fool, had to throw it all away
Too hard school and you thought you were here to stay
If that were true, it wouldn't matter anyway
