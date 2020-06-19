Guns N’ Roses Shares Download Festival Performance Footage

Guns N’ Roses have released 30 minutes of footage from their 2018 performance at the Download Festival.

The five-song collection begins with an emphatic rendition of “Slither,” the 2004 hit song by GNR offshoot, Velvet Revolver. From there, the band engages in a brief jam session before launching into an extended version of Appetite for Destruction album cut “Rocket Queen.”

The band then shifts to “You Could Be Mine,” the track originally released as the theme to James Cameron's 1991 film, Terminator 2: Judgment Day. The high-octane tune was later featured on the group’s fourth studio album, Use Your Illusion II, released that September.

Bassist Duff McKagan takes over lead vocals for the next song, a rendition of the Misfits’ “Attitude.” GNR previously released their version of the track on their 1993 covers LP The Spaghetti Incident?.

The video set closes with “Sweet Child o' Mine,” the iconic Guns N’ Roses hit that topped charts in 1988. The performance is punctuated by the 80,000 fans in attendance, singing along to classic hit’s chorus.

Watch GNR’s newly released footage below.

The Download Festival collection is the latest installment in Guns N’ Roses’ streaming video series, "Not in This Lifetime Selects." Made up of professionally shot footage captured during their Not in This Lifetime tour, the series offers highlights from throughout the band’s massively successful trek.

Originally launched in 2016, the Not in this Lifetime tour marked the first time Slash and McKagan joined Rose in the GNR lineup in over 20 years. The tour has since gone on to become one of the highest-grossing in music history.