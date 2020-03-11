Gronk Is Coming Out Of Retirement…To Join WWE

Rob Gronkowski is making a comeback, but don't get excited Patriots fans, he's not coming back to Gillette Stadium, well not as a Patriot anyway.

According to several published reports, Gronk has either signed or is about to sign with WWE and could be in the ring as soon as Wrestlemania 36 in Tampa. It wouldn't be the first time in a WWE ring for the retired Super Bowl champion, he got involved in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at Wrestlemania 33 in Orlando and helped his real-life friend Mojo Rawley to a win.

The story has also been reported by ESPN football reporter Adam Schefter.

WWE's own Twitter feed is playing coy on the subject, but did fuel the story with a Tweet on March 11 asking if the former Patriot could be coming to WWE.