Green Day, Fall Out Boy + Weezer Postpone Stadium Tour to 2021

UPDATE: Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer have released a joint statement explaining the postponement of all 2020 'Hella Mega' tour dates. The statement reads, "Hopefully this doesn't come as a surprise, but as much as we were all looking forward to seeing you all this summer, everyone's safety is our highest priority so we've officially made the call to reschedule all North American dates of the 'Hella Mega' tour until next year. We'll be announcing summer 2021 dates with the same venues very soon, so hold on to those tickets. All ticket holders will be emailed directly with refund options as well. Please stay safe, and we look forward to seeing you in 2021."

Green Day, Fall Out Boy and Weezer have all dropped new songs in anticipation for a stadium run starring all three bands.

It’s been three years since Revolution Radio came out, so naturally it’s time for lucky album No. 13. Green Day’s next album, Father of All Motherfuckers, will be one of the first of the new decade, coming out Feb. 7 via Warner. Fans can hear the album’s title track in the player below.

“Father of All Motherfuckers” marks a head-turning direction for Green Day, with Billie Joe Armstrong singing entirely in falsetto over fast tempo instrumentals dating back to the glory days of classic rock.

“It’s got a unicorn on the cover,” Armstrong raves to Zane Lowe about the song. “It’s rainbow, bright. It’s got a horn and it’s got funny eyes. Yeah, we made a new record and we’re really excited, it’s only 26 minutes long, so it’s the shortest record we’ve made, I think since Dookie or Insomnia.”

“Rock and roll sometimes has become so tame because people are, a lot of rock acts are always trying to look for the feel-good song of the year or something, everything gets really watered down and wimpy, and I think rock music should make you feel bad.”

Fall Out Boy have debuted “Dear Future Self (Hands Up)” off their upcoming Greatest Hits: Believers Never Die - Volume Two compilation. The song features Wyclef Jean and it the band’s first new piece of music since their 2018 EP, Lake Effect Kid.

Weezer have unleashed a guitar heavy new track, “The End of the Game,” from their upcoming 14th studio album, Van Weezer. The record is due out May 15, right in time for their massive stadium tour dates.

“A hundred guitars,” Rivers Cuomo tells Lowe. “This is all from playing shows, and we just noticed over the last few years there’d be these moments during the show where I’d accidentally bust out a few harmonics or a whammy bar dive or a little tapping just because I can’t control myself. And we noticed like unlike in decades past, now the audience would go ballistic whenever they’d hear even a hint of that style. So I started doing it more and more. And soon I’m just like shredding through the whole show and we’re like, “Jeez, we should make an album like this.”

The tour will feature support from the Interrupters and will kick off June 13 in Europe before heading to North America in July. Check out the full list of dates below. Tickets will go on sale Sept. 20 via Ticketmaster.

06/13 - Paris, France @ La Defense Arena

06/14 - Groningen, Netherlands @ Stadspark

06/17 - Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis

06/21 - Vienna, Austria @ Ernst Happel Stadium

06/24 - Glasgow, Scotland @ Bellahouston Park

06/26 - London, England @ London Stadium

06/27 - Huddersfield, England @ The John Smith’s Stadium

06/29 - Dublin, Ireland @ RDS Arena

07/17 - Seattle, Wash. @ T-Mobile Park

07/21 - San Francisco, Calif. @ Oracle Park

07/24 - San Diego, Calif. @ Petco Park

07/25 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Dodger Stadium

07/28 - Commerce City, Colo. @ DICK’s Sporting Goods Park

07/31 - Arlington, Texas @ Globe Life Field

08/01 - Houston, Texas @ Minute Maid Park

08/05 - Miami, Fla. @ Hard Rock Stadium

08/06 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ TIAA Bank Field

08/11 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Field

08/13 - Chicago, Ill. @ Wrigley Field

08/15 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PNC Park

08/16 - Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium

08/19 - Detroit, Mich. @ Comercia Park

08/21 - Washington, D.C. @ Nationals Park

08/22 - New York, N.Y. @ Citi Field

08/24 - Toronto, Ontario @ Rogers Centre

08/27 - Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park

08/29 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Citizens Bank Park