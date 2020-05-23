Great State Of Maine Air Show Cancelled

According to WCSH 6, the Great State of Maine Air Show, scheduled for August, has been cancelled due to concerns about the coronavirus.

In a post on their website, they gave the fifty person limit on gatherings as the primary reason for the cancellation. Apparently, they had even attempted to alter the event and seating configurations as a way to adhere to the restrictions. No matter how hard they tried, they could not make it work.

Headlining events for the air show included performances by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels and the F-16 Viper Demo Team.

The cancellation of the event will hit the Brunswick-area economy hard. In 2017, the event drew approximately 35,000 spectators.

Organizers say the next Great State of Maine Air Show could take place in the summer of 2021 or 2022.