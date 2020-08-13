Grain Field Fire in Fort Fairfield, Maine

Firefighters from several communities battled a fire that swept across a large grain field in Fort Fairfield Wednesday afternoon.

When Fort Fairfield Fire & Rescue responded to the West Limestone Road shortly after 2:00 p.m., about a half an acre was ablaze and gusty winds were whipping up the flames.

Maine Forest Rangers and the Caribou, Limestone and Easton Fire Departments were called in. Crews worked in extreme heat to bring the fire under control.

It’s estimated the fire destroyed about 40 acres. Fort Fairfield officials say the cause of the fire is still under investigation but it is not considered suspicious.

No injuries were reported and no structures or equipment were damaged. Fort Fairfield Police and the Maine State Police were also on scene.