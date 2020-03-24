Governor Mills Orders Non-Essential Businesses to Close in Maine

Governor Mills issued an executive order Tuesday, mandating that all non-essential businesses in Maine close their physical locations that allow "customer, vendor or other in-person contact" and "non-essential business sites that require more than 10 workers to convene in a space where physical distancing is not possible."

The order goes into effect at midnight, March 25 (Tuesday into Wednesday) and remains in effect until April 8.

Non-essential businesses and operations may continue activities that do not involve these types of in-person contact and convenings and should facilitate the maximum number of employees working remotely.

Non-essential businesses and operations include, but are not limited to, shopping malls, fitness and exercise gyms, spas, barber shops, hair salons, tattoo and piercing parlors, massage facilities, nail technicians, cosmetologists and estheticians, electrolysis services, laser hair removal services, and similar personal care and treatment facilities and services.

The order excludes businesses that provide essential services including, but not limited to food processing, agriculture, industrial manufacturing, construction, trash collection, grocery stores, including convenience stores, home repair and hardware and auto repair, pharmacy and other medical facilities, health care providers, child care, post offices and shipping outlets, insurance, banks, gas stations, laundromats, veterinary clinics and animal feed and supply stores, shipping stores, public transportation, and hotel and commercial lodging.